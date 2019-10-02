|
|
Earl Thomas Theobald, 85, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Earl was born on June 27, 1934, in Sheboygan, WI to Ernest and Isabelle (Loecher) Theobald. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School, class of 1954.
Earl was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for over 50 years, working throughout the state for various construction companies as a Heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement in 1997.
He was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Earl was also a member and volunteer of the Sno-Surfers and Five Corners snowmobile clubs and EWSCA. He also enjoyed bowling, woodworking, piloting small aircraft, stock car racing with his son, and attending NASCAR races, especially in Bristol.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Terri (Ken) Rach of Burlington, WI; daughter-in-law, Jody Biederwolf of Sheboygan Falls; four granddaughters, Caitlin (fiancé, Jacob Gronholz) Rach, Jordan Theobald, Natalie (fiancé, Nick Seib) Rach and Sydney Theobald.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Theobald; and two infant sons.
A funeral service to celebrate Earl's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 am at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
Earl's family would like to thank the staff at St. Nicholas Dialysis Center, his Doctors, Michael Johnson and Louie Coulis, for their many years of care, the volunteer drivers of ADRC and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Theobald family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019