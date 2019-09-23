|
|
Earl W. Ten Pas
Glenbeulah - Earl W. Ten Pas, age 57, of Glenbeulah, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He was born on June 30, 1962 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Ervin and Margaret (Oakley) Ten Pas.
Earl attended Elkhart Lake Schools.
He worked at Richardson Brothers Furniture Co., Borden's, Lloyd Flanders, and Fairway Foods in Menominee, MI, before he retired in 2002 due to his disability.
He was previously married to Marian Merk of Wallace, MI.
Earl enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, playing cribbage with friends, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his Up North friends from when he lived there for more than 20 years.
On December 25, 2017, Earl proposed to Bonnie Berres, a longtime friend and his caretaker.
Survivors include his fiancé: Bonnie Berres; Two daughters: Melissa (Matt) Graff and Tanya (Josh) Bingman; Four grandchildren: Paul Bingman, Hunter Bingman, Mason Graff, and Madelyn Graff; Sister: Nancy (Jeffery) Johnson; Five brothers: Tom Ten Pas, Russ (Sue) Ten Pas, Jim (Sandy) Ten Pas, Randy Ten Pas, Clay (Margaret) Seehaver; Three half-sisters: Lynn Kono, Debbie Wappler, Virginia Wappler; One half-brother: Kenneth (Kim) Loose; Two sisters-in-law: Sue Ten Pas and Diann Ten Pas; Mother of his two daughters: Sandy Roth; Bonnie's sister: Judy Berres and her son: Mike; and his dog: Scampers.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends from Up North.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents; Step-mother: Pat Ten Pas; Grandparents: Earl and Emma Ten Pas; Two brothers: Daniel and Dave Ten Pas; Two sisters: Mary Myers and Wendy Shanholtz; and his dog, Bandit.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday (September 25, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with a service at 5:00 PM. Cremation will take place following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Earl's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Glenbeulah First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance for all their service, and the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ER, Palliative Care, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Center for all the care and compassion given to Earl and his family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 23, 2019