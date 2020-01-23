|
|
Edith M. Damkot
Oostburg - Edith M. Damkot, 90, of Oostburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home of Sheboygan Falls.
Edee was born on April 7, 1929, in Town of Lima, WI to Wallace and Florence (Kooman) Veenendaal. She was a graduate of Oostburg High School.
On December 6, 1968, Edee married John Damkot in Gibbsville, Wisconsin. She was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for many years as an office worker until her retirement.
Edee was a member of Gibbsville Reformed Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and participating in Bible Study. She was also a member of Heart to Heart. She was an avid league bowler. Edee enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing board games, flower gardening, doing crossword puzzles, birdwatching, bike riding, baking, traveling and camping.
Edee is survived by her two grandchildren, Kevin (Tanya) Hopeman and Daniel (Traci) Hopeman; six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Austin, T.J., Madelyn, Deacon and Bria; son-in-law, Mark Hopeman; two sisters, Carol Jensema and Beverly (Dennis) Diener; brother-in-law, Wayne Riemes; and many nieces and nephews.
Edee was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Wallace and Florence; daughter, Phyllis Hopeman; granddaughter, Amy Hopeman; two great-grandsons, Parker and Evan Hopeman; brother, Don (Eunice) Veenendaal; sister, Muriel Reimes; brother-in-law, Roland Jensema; sister-in-law, Edith (Ellsworth) VerGowe; and two step-brothers-in-law, Cliff (Lillian) Damkot and William (Dorothy) Mentink.
A funeral service to celebrate Edee's life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg with Rev. Lynell Friesen officiating. A burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Edee's name for Pine Haven Christian Homes and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Damkot family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020