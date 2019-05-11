|
Edith M. Tyczinski (nee Warner), age 84 of Montello and formerly of Cascade passed away peacefully at The Waterford in Plymouth Assisted Living on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1934, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel Warner. On February 14, 1953, Edith was united in marriage to Norman B. Kaehne; he was killed tragically in an automobile accident in September of 1963. She then married Jeffery Michael Tyczinski on November 6th of 1965 and he also preceded Edith in death.
Edith worked at various supper clubs around the Montello and Portage area. She loved people and made many friends along her way. Edith worked very hard throughout her life, but always had a smile on her face as well as put smiles on the faces of the people she met. Material things were never a priority. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend; Edith touched many lives and the world is a better place because of her.
Edith loved to dance, sing along with Elvis and enjoyed "a good old fashion." She looked forward to "the doings" with her family and usually was the last one to leave! Edith always enjoyed watching and being around children of her sons as well as strangers.
Edith is survived by her six sons: Richard (Linda) Warner of Newburg, Norman (Barb) Kaehne of Plymouth, James (special friend, Julie) Kaehne of Plymouth, David Kaehne of Montello, Daniel Kaehne of Baraboo and Brian (Kate) Tyczinski of Kingston as well as eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley McGee and her children.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother, Eugene, brother-in-law, Dale McGee and very special friend, Kenneth "Rebel" Rabehl.
A funeral service for Edith Tyczinski will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Mike Vargo will officiate and private family inurnment will take place at a later date at the Hingham Cemetery, town of Lima, Sheboygan County, WI.
Edith's family would like to thank the amazing staff at The Residences on Forest Lane in Montello and The Waterford in Plymouth for all the care and compassion given to our mother. Also, sincere gratitude to Serenity Hospice, especially her nurse, Bridget who made our Mother's final journey as peaceful as possible. We are forever grateful to all of you.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 11, 2019