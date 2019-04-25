|
Edna E. Spannagle
Sheboygan - Edna E. Spannagle, 100, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born April 10, 1919 in Sheboygan to Gottlieb and Alma (Wilde) Kaiser. Edna attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the Class of 1937. On September 28, 1940 she was united in marriage to Otto Spannagle at Trinity Lutheran Church. Otto preceded her in death on May 18, 2006.
Edna worked for the Leverenz Shoe Co. and as a lunch server in the Sheboygan Schools.
Having a strong faith, she was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and served with the Daughters of St. Mark. Edna also was a charter member of the Bethesda Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Store and Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Facility.
Edna is survived by her two sons; Thomas (Sandy) Spannagle of Sussex, and Steve (Amy) Spannagle of Sheboygan, daughter-in-law Linda Spannagle, eight grandchildren; Rhonda Van De Loo, Christin, Brian, John, Peter, Andrew, Christopher, and Ryan, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Otto, son Gerald, three sisters; Anita Rochlus, Hilda Richter, and Norma Shurman and a brother Edgar Kaiser and two brothers-in-law Alex and Nicholas Spannagle.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor Brett Matz officiating. Entombment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Edna's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019