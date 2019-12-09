Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Bayside - Edna R. Pate, age 97, formerly of Elkhart Lake, passed away early Thursday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2019) at Lawlis Hospice at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.

Edna was born on November 24, 1922 in North Washington, Iowa, a daughter

of the late Henry and Katherine Dietrich Pierre.

She attended Catholic School in North Washington, IA and Dumont, MN and graduated from High School in Wheaton, MN She later attended College and

graduated Spencerian College, Milwaukee, majoring in accounting.

Edna worked at American Partition, a subsidiary of Standard Brands, in the auditing department. She was the accountant for Behnke Lubricants in Butler, WI; also the accountant for Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc. for 20 years, setting up track rentals and hospitality procedures for them.

She was a member of the Elkhart Lake Chamber of Commerce, Sheboygan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Minnesota Freeborn County Peer Counselors, Minnesota Festival Theatre, Albert Lea Civic Theatre, Albert Lea's Convention and Visitors Bureau and many bridge marathons.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. "Casey" Pate, after 46 years of marriage. They had no children, but loved raising horses and other animals

at their ranch outside Elkhart Lake.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews residing in Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington State.

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday Morning (December 13, 2019) at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Father Philip

Reifenberg, pastor of the church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery next to her husband in the Town of Rhine.

Friends may call at the CHURCH on Friday (Dec. 13) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Edna's name for the

Animal Place Sanctuary for Animals.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
