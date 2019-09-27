|
Edna Reva Winkel
Kiel - Edna Reva Winkel, 75, of Kiel, passed away Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was the former Edna Reva Logan, born on April 26,1944 in Blackey, KY, daughter of the late Chester and Naomi (Tolson) Logan. Reva attended school in Whitesburg, KY.
On February 23, 1962, she was united in marriage to John Winkel in Blackey, KY. She worked for Arts & Craft in Indianapolis. Reva later worked at the Diner in New Holstein and most Aluminum Specialty in Chilton. She took great pride in staying at home and raising her children. Reva enjoyed playing the lottery and talking to the girls at Jan's Self Serve along with taking trips to Vegas and Oneida. She loved taking care of her plants and flowers. Reva's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Reva is survived by her husband, John; her children: Nonita Prigge, Kiel; and John (Paula) Winkel, Chilton; her 3 grandchildren: Sara Krieg, John and Bradley Winkel; and her brother, George (Jaunita) Logan. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law: Al (RoseAnn) Winkel, Joseph Winkel (Pauline) and Richard Winkel; along many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Reva is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Sue (Pete) Kimbley; and infant sister-in-law, Marie Winkel.
Per Reva's wishes cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service was held.
Reva's family would like to thank the Sharon S. Richardson Home Hospice for the care given to Reva in her final days.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 27, 2019