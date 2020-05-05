|
Edward A. Fritsch
Sheboygan - Edward A. Fritsch, 98, entered into his peaceful eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1922 to Herman and Melitta (Reimer) Fritsch in Sheboygan.
Ed had been in hospice care since November, and somehow found his last bit of energy to enjoy a 98th Birthday Parade in his honor just eight days ago, complete with newspaper and TV coverage.
He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1939, and after high school, Ed enlisted into the US Army during World War II, serving in battles in Italy during 1944-1945. He was awarded a Purple Heart for combat injuries. On April 19, 1951, Ed was united in marriage to Lois A. Radke, until her death on December 18, 2004.
Ed was employed at Sheboygan Glass for several years until he began a 28-year career as a US Post Office mail carrier until 1986. He met many life-long friends throughout the years on his daily mail route. Ed was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving as an usher for many years. Ed received many awards and accomplishments throughout his life, even in his later years.
Ed was a Classic league bowler, horseshoe player, and dartball player. He competed in the ABC National Bowling Tournaments throughout the USA for many years, and Ed and Lois enjoyed these "vacations" with friends. He was inducted into the Sheboygan Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999. Ed competed in many horseshoe leagues and won the Class H Wisconsin State Tournament in 1984. Ed was a member of the Good Shepherd Falcons dartball team for many years.
Ed enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, "puttering around" on the family farmland, closely following the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals (who combined to win 24 championships during Ed's lifetime), eating and socializing at Bill's Corner Café, attending Sheboygan A's baseball games with his son Tom (he was named their Fan of the Year in 2008), watching FOX News, and supporting Sheboygan Lutheran High School.
For his service in the Army, Ed was able to go on a Stars and Stripes WWII Honor Flight to Washington DC in November 2010 to view the WWII Memorial and other sites. This was a very unforgettable event for Ed, one that evoked many memories from over 65 years before.
In March 2013, at age 90, Ed was named the 15th member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field. That was a major event in his life, and his entire family attended this wonderful occasion. He received a tremendous amount support, publicity and accolades from all over the United States and beyond with this honor. His wife's family had season tickets since the mid-1950's, and Ed attended many, many games at City Field and Lambeau Field. In his acceptance speech, he turned to Mark Murphy and thanked the Packers organization for the honor and said, "I've had a great life".
Ed, you did have a great life, and now you have entered into eternal rest absent all the recent pain and suffering.
Ed is survived by his son Tom Fritsch, Sheboygan, and his daughter Cindy (Randy) Pfister. Green Bay. He is further survived by 2 grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Pfister, Neenah, and Kelly (Ray) Siler, Readstown. Ed had 7 great grandchildren, Jack Klundt, Owen Klundt, Elsy Pfister, Rhys Pfister, Hadley Siler, Willow Siler, and Rio Siler. He is also survived by a brother-in-law James Radke, Green Bay, nephew Dan (Karen) Fritsch, Oconomowoc, and many very wonderful friends, including Janine and Helen Bergeron. Special thanks to Cindy, who helped with Dad's caretaking since July, and Aurora Hospice for their compassionate care.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, an infant son Randall Edward, his brother Harold Fritsch, and sister Mildred Fritsch. Ed always found the time to attend many, many funerals throughout his long life to pay tribute to those who passed before him.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1624 S. 23rd Street, Sheboygan. A burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Christian Gugel officiating. (Due to current health concerns, only ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the church for visitation.)
Cards of expression and memorials in Ed's name may be sent to the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020