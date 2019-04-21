|
|
Sheboygan - Edward "Ed" James Francis Balge, 88, of Sheboygan, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Ed was born on May 25, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI to Walter and Johanna (Petersik) Balge. Ed was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee. He furthered his education at UW-Milwaukee, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. On September 14, 1948, Ed married Lola Rennicke. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2011. Ed worked for the City of Milwaukee as a Civil Engineer, doing land surveying for 42 years.
Ed was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Sheboygan. Ed was an avid sports fan, especially golf and football; he enjoyed music, attending Sheboygan Symphony concerts, art, doing crossword puzzles, activities with his friends at Mapledale; and he loved spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his four children, Dr. Christine A. (Edward Ferris) Lorenz, John W. (Kathleen) Balge, Richard T. (Amy) Balge, and Robert A. Balge; four grandchildren, Elizabeth T. (Dan Lund) Balge, Alexander E. Balge, Joseph D. (Kim) Balge, and Jennifer A. Balge; two great-grandchildren, Max, and Rory; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Balge, and Joyce Balge; nieces and nephews, LuAnn (Gary) Teske, James (Bonnie) Balge, and Hal Balge; and very special friend, Anne Oldenburg. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola; and two brothers, Harold Balge, and William Balge.
A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Ed's life. An inurnment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name for the American Cancer Association, and the Sheboygan Symphony.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bettag and staff and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Ed.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019