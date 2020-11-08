Edward "Ed" E. Holzmann
of rural Elkhart Lake - Edward "Ed" E. Holzmann, age 81, of rural Elkhart Lake, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Sheboygan.
He was born March 25, 1939, at the family homestead in the Town of Rhine to Lawrence B. & Leona A. (Morgan) Holzmann. Ed attended Elkhart Lake High School and graduated in 1957.
Ed served in the National Guard from November 30, 1957 until August 31, 1963. On June 15, 1963, he married Rose M. Fox at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fond du Lac; Rose preceded him in death on November 20, 2012.
Ed was well known throughout the area for being a meticulous home builder/carpenter; building well over 100 homes during his life-time. This trade he proudly passed on to his son, Steve. In addition, Ed was deeply devoted in helping his brother, Stanley, manage the family homestead on a daily basis.
He was a life-time member of St. George/St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Ed and his wife, Rose, loved to attend polka dances. Ed continued to attend the dances after his wife died; it was a way for him to regain his youth. One of Ed's monumental achievements was a trip to Hawaii. During the sober winter months, he would spend countless hours working in his woodshop building furniture such as rocking chairs and curio cabinets. His family members retained these treasured projects to display in their household as a remembrance of his craftsmanship.
Survivors include his son, Steven (Ginny) Holzmann of Elkhart Lake; his daughter, Mary (Curt Jr.) Jackson of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren, Kristi (Zach) Henning, Jess Holzmann (boyfriend, Darick Landolt), Curt III Jackson (Tyler Bubb), and Tyler Jackson; his brothers and sister, Larry (Irene) Holzmann, Ronald (Sandy) Holzmann, Stanley Holzmann, Roseann Schweitzer, Richard (Sharon) Holzmann, and David (Lisa) Holzmann; his sister-in-law, Zita Stinemates. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence & Leona Holzmann; his wife, Rose; his brothers-in-law, Gene Schweitzer and Bernard "Bernie" Fox; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Lloyd) Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Deacon Bernard "Pat" Knier will preside. Ed will be laid to rest next to his wife at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Rhine at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12th.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Ed's family at the Sippel Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11th from 3:30 PM until 5:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name.
Ed's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at Azura Memory Care and Preceptor Home Hospice for their care given to our father and grandfather.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
