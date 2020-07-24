Edward F. "Ed" Podrzay
Sheboygan - Edward F. Podrzay, age 98, of Sheboygan passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Ed was born January 8, 1922 in Aurora, MN to the late Frank and Mary (Marver) Podrzay. Edward graduated from Central High School in 1940. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp serving from 1942 until 1946. He was united in marriage to the former Delores Jank on July 26, 1947; she preceded him in death on February 26, 1995. Ed was employed as a supervisor at the wastewater treatment plant for 38 years, retiring in 1985. Ed was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, St. Peter Catholic Church and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry. Ed enjoyed softball, bowling, playing bridge, following the Cubs and golfing in his leagues at Riverdale and Town and Country where he got a hole in one.
Survivors include his daughter Karen (Harold) Daehnert of Sheboygan, son E. Mark (Debi) Podrzay both of Sheboygan, grandchildren Sarah Daehnert, Megan (Robert) Kulow, step grandchildren Kristine (Michael) Kay and Richard (Lisa) Daehnert, three great-grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife Delores, brothers Charles and Donald and a special friend Mrs. Virg Ott.
A private family service will be held at Greendale Cemetery with full military honors.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com