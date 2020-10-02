1/1
Edward J. Konaha
Edward J. Konaha

Sheboygan - Edward J. Konaha, 53, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

Born November 4, 1966 in Sheboygan, Edward was a son of the late Peter Konaha and Sharon Rabideaux Dodge. He attended Sheboygan area schools and both Sheboygan South and North High Schools.

Eddie worked for the Kohler Company for many years. He was a die hard Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed assembling airplane and car models. He also liked to play cribbage with friends and family. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Jeffery (Ashley Kirsch) Konaha and Jonathan (Ashley Williams) Konaha, both of Sheboygan; his seven grandchildren, Quinn, Kaylee, Lydia, Aubree, Odin, Caydence, and Josiah; two sisters, Evangeline "Tippy" (Robert) LaFave and Carla Wiehr; his brother, Peter Konaha, all of Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Anderson, a brother, Douglas Konaha, and a brother-in-law, Dino Wiehr.

Private family services will be held.

A memorial fund has been established in his name.

The family thanks Doctor Liang and the nurses and staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ICU for all of their loving care and support and for all those who have prayed for Eddie over the past few days.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Eddie's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
