Edward L. Phillips
Sheboygan - Edward Lewis Phillips, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at Sheboygan Health Services where he had been residing.
Born October 1, 1936 in Greenwood, WI, Clark County, Edward was a son of the late Levit and Viola Rath Phillips. He attended Clark County schools and graduated from Clark County High School. He then went on to serve his country in the US Marines. In March of 1958, he was united in marriage to Janice K. Smith.
Ed was a welder for Bay Shipbuilding Company for many years, retiring in 1996. He attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed shooting clay pigeons, fishing and deer hunting. He was also a huge Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.
He is survived by his children, Kirk Phillips, Plymouth, Verona (Jeffery) Lampe, Sheboygan, Tammy Buchanan, Town of Wilson, David (Rhonda) Phillips, MI, Betsy Wine, Manitowoc, and Timothy Phillips, Hermosa Beach, CA; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Veronica) Lampe, Kohler, Kevin (Stacy) Lampe, Casco, Benjamin Buchanan, Sheboygan, Patti (Jesse) Heffernan, Appleton, Jake Wine, Sheboygan, Jeremy (Merideth) Phillips, IN, Schuyler Buchanan, Town of Wilson, Michele (Michael) Hicks, OH, Justin (Katie) Wine, Neenah, Kaytlin Lampe, Milwaukee, and Edward Phillips, Hermosa Beach, CA; numerous great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents and his former wife Janice, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward, Jr., his grandson, Nicholas Buchanan, and his brother, Ellwood Phillips.
Private family services will take place. Inurnment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Health Services and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving acre and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Edward's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020