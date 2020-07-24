Edward Paul Manderle
Plymouth - Edward Paul Manderle, 69, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. Ed was born August 27, 1950, in Sheboygan, to the late Francis and Dorothy (Korff) Manderle. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until 1971. On March 17, 1973, he married the former Helen Vetsch. Ed was employed by Kohler Company in the Engine Division for 33 years. He was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church and proudly cut the grass at the church for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew; his grandchildren, Kyra and Hannah; his brothers, Barry (Kathy) and Bruce; his sister, Virginia Nonhof; his sisters-in-law, Mary (Alan) Beckley and Linda (George) Maiforth and his brother-in-law, David Vetsch. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters Mary and Phyllis; his brother, Gilbert (Rosemary); brother-in-law Clyde Nanhof and a sister-in-law Wendy Manderle.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Carlos Ancheta officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
to send online condolences.