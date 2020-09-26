Edward SchneeweisSheboygan - Age 89 born to eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born on July 19, 1931 in Milwaukee to parents Edward and Wanda (nee Brzoska) Schneeweis. Edward was united in marriage on December 27, 1983 in Las Vegas to Janet Leonard. He worked at General Motors for 15 years and retired from Johnson Controls after 17 years of service.Edward was a member of the Elks Lodge and liked playing cribbage. He was an elder at church while in Sun City, AZ. Edward also enjoyed camping and golfing.Edward is survived by four children, Jeff (Betty), Craig (Jodi), David (Tina) and Julie (Steve Bluel) Schneeweis; eight grandchildren, Jason (Cathryn), Karen Schneeweis, Kristy Smith, Jessica (Brian Simmons) Schneeweis, Jeremy Larson, Jacob (Tammy) Larson, Adam Larson and Brittany Larson; numerous great-grandchildren; two step-children, Robin Leonard and Brenda Kocher; son-in-law, Clarence Mueller; sister-in-law, Shirley; also survived by other relatives and friends.Edward was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty; daughter-in-law, Jane; granddaughter, Kelly; step-daughter, Bonnie Mueller; brothers, Ronald and Richard; sister-in-law, Maxine.Funeral Services for Edward will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Thursday, October 1 at 12 Noon with Rev. Darrel Bergelin presiding. Visitation for family and friends from 10:30 AM until time of service. We will be following indoor orders with social distancing and face masks required. Committal at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.