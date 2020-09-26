1/1
Edward Schneeweis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Schneeweis

Sheboygan - Age 89 born to eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born on July 19, 1931 in Milwaukee to parents Edward and Wanda (nee Brzoska) Schneeweis. Edward was united in marriage on December 27, 1983 in Las Vegas to Janet Leonard. He worked at General Motors for 15 years and retired from Johnson Controls after 17 years of service.

Edward was a member of the Elks Lodge and liked playing cribbage. He was an elder at church while in Sun City, AZ. Edward also enjoyed camping and golfing.

Edward is survived by four children, Jeff (Betty), Craig (Jodi), David (Tina) and Julie (Steve Bluel) Schneeweis; eight grandchildren, Jason (Cathryn), Karen Schneeweis, Kristy Smith, Jessica (Brian Simmons) Schneeweis, Jeremy Larson, Jacob (Tammy) Larson, Adam Larson and Brittany Larson; numerous great-grandchildren; two step-children, Robin Leonard and Brenda Kocher; son-in-law, Clarence Mueller; sister-in-law, Shirley; also survived by other relatives and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty; daughter-in-law, Jane; granddaughter, Kelly; step-daughter, Bonnie Mueller; brothers, Ronald and Richard; sister-in-law, Maxine.

Funeral Services for Edward will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Thursday, October 1 at 12 Noon with Rev. Darrel Bergelin presiding. Visitation for family and friends from 10:30 AM until time of service. We will be following indoor orders with social distancing and face masks required. Committal at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shimon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved