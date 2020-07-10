1/1
Edwin C. Siech
1938 - 2020
Edwin C. Siech

Sheboygan - Edwin Charles "Ed" Siech, age 82, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.

He was born in Sheboygan Falls on April 3, 1938, a son of the late Edward and Florence (Simmelink) Siech.

Ed graduated from Plymouth High School in 1956 and served two years in the United States Army.

He worked at American Motors, Wisconsin Public Service, and retired from Simplicity Manufacturing in 2000.

On September 17, 1960 he married Kathleen Buechel at Ebenezer U.C.C. in Sheboygan.

He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, where he served as committeeman and secretary/treasurer.

Ed enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, taking care of his yard, and feeding and watching his birds. Most of all he loved spending time with his son and granddaughter.

Survivors include his loving wife: Kathleen of Sheboygan; son: Daniel of Sheboygan; granddaughter: Carla of Sheboygan; two sisters: Kathleen Ringel of Merrill and Elaine Siech of Sheboygan; brother: Richard Siech of Waldo; and sister-in-law: Bonnie Blaufuss of Highland, MI.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law: Emil and Meta Buechel; brother: Wesley Siech; and two brothers-in-law: Richard Ringel and Paul Blaufuss.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Lorri Steward, Pastor of Ebenezer U.C.C., will officiate. Entombment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ed's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suconfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, Dr. Bettag, Dr. Zurich, Camo Quilt Project, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care and compassion given to Ed.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
