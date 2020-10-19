Eileen G. Bloemers
Plymouth - Eileen G. Bloemers, 85, of Plymouth, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020.
Eileen was born August 1st, 1935, daughter of the late Simon and Emma Curtiss. She attended Plymouth Area Schools, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953.
On Oct. 12th, 1956, Eileen married DeLyle Pfrang. Together they owned and operated Pfrang's Restaurant in Cascade, Wis. until DeLyle's death in 1968.
On Sept. 27th, 1969, Eileen married Ron Bloemers. Over the next few years, Eileen drove school bus for special needs students with Kvindlogs Bus Service. The family also ran the kitchen at Silver Sands Resort at Lake Ellen in Cascade.
In 1974 they moved to Cape Coral, Fla., where Eileen worked for Publix Supermarkets until her retirement in 1999. In 2002, they moved back to Plymouth to enjoy their retirement years with family and friends. She continued to work waitressing at Harvey's Restaurant in Elkhart Lake during the season.
Eileen loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. When she was together with her family, the laughter would surround us all.
The Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR Racing have lost one of their most avid fans!
Mostly, Eileen loved people.....everyone she met held a special place in her heart, and there was always a story to tell. She loved singing, dancing, and just "having fun!" Her infectious smile will stay with everyone who's life she has touched.
Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of 51 yrs, Ron, her children; Charlie (Julie) Pfrang, Linda (Neal) Many, her grandchildren; Julie (Jeff) Stander, Bryan Many, Dan Many, Will Pfrang, and Hans Pfrang. Sisters Maureen (Bernie) Rudebeck and Kathy (Ken) Schaap, brother-in-law Wayne Bloemers, sister-in-law Mary (Lee) DeMaster, and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband DeLyle, sisters Helen(Ed) Toerpe, MaryAnn (Fritz) Luedke, and brother, Romaine (Elaine) Curtiss.
There will be a private graveside service for Eileen at St. Mary's Catholic cemetery in Cascade.
A Memorial Celebration of Eileen's life will be held on her birthday, August 1st, 2021. We invite all who knew and loved her as we did, to join us in sharing her stories, singing her songs, and celebrating the beautiful life of the woman we called "Leenie."
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Eileen's name for Music and memory.org
The family extends our heartfelt appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Songbird Pond and Allay Hospice for their kindness and caring for Eileen and the entire family.