Eileen Mae Lueck
Plymouth - Eileen Mae Lueck, age 77, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at her home on February 21, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born on June 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Raymond and Arlyle (Bleck) Matthies.
Eileen graduated from Random Lake High School in 1960. After high school she attended nursing school and earned her degree at Lakeshore Technical College.
On June 25, 1960 she married Erwin Lueck at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Scott. Erwin preceded her in death on June 8, 2011.
She worked at Valley Manor for 30 years, starting as a CNA and later becoming an LPN.
Eileen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where she served on the Altar Guild and regularly attended Bible Study. She also volunteered with the Plymouth Food Pantry, Gift of Life, and Neat Repeats.
Eileen loved bowling, golfing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a woman of integrity, who put family first, loving and supporting them and also giving to her friends and community whenever possible.
Survivors include her two sons, Tim (Gena) of Cascade, Todd (Renee) of Beechwood; two daughters, Penny Lueck of Plymouth, Pam (Jamie) Lueck Lloyd of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren, Lesa (Matt) McNamer, Alex Lueck and Tony Stark; great-granddaughter, Hadley; three brothers, William Matthies of TN, Richard (Chris) Matthies of Kewaskum, Howard Matthies of Beechwood; and sister-in-law, Betty Lueck of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Phyllis Bohn; brothers-in-law, Ted and Ivan Lueck; and sister-in-law, Donna Matthies.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 5:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Dr. Nathan Meador and Rev. John Schultz, Pastors of the Church will officiate.
Visitation will take place at the CHURCH on Tuesday from 3:00 PM until time of service.
A memorial fund will be established in Eileen's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the entire staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Sheboygan for all the wonderful care and compassion given to Eileen.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020