|
|
Einale M. Mayer
Plymouth - Einale M. Mayer, age 76, of Plymouth, passed away late Monday evening (April 6, 2020) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility, where she had been a resident for the past 2 and a half years.
She was born on January 19, 1944 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Melvin "Red" and Inez (Feldmann) Mayer.
Einale attended Elkhart Lake grade schools and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1962.
She was employed at Borden's Foods Company in Plymouth for over 40 years until retirement.
Einale was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, collecting angels, and watching all the sports teams from Wisconsin.
Einale is survived by: Aunts and Uncles: Doreen "Mutzie" Miller of Elkhart Lake, Ron (Kay) Feldmann of Elkhart Lake, Viola Feldmann of Elkhart Lake, Violet Feldmann of Plymouth and Berneda Wittek of Glenbeulah; Godfather: Earl (Marion) Mayer of Sheboygan; and also many cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents; Aunts and Uncles: Leroy, Howard, Junior and Alfred Feldmann, Luella (Victor) Theyerl, Audrey (Norbert) Lisowe, Norman Burkhardt, and Arno Miller.
Cremation has taken place and due to the public health safety precautions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Einale name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff and aids at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility for all your wonderful care, compassion and love given to Einale.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020