Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Elaine A. Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine A. Ebert

Elaine A. Ebert Obituary

Elaine A. Ebert Obituary
Elaine A. Ebert

Sheb. - Elaine A. Ebert, age 76, of Sheboygan, passed away after complications from a recent heart surgery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in Bonduel, WI on July 9, 1942 the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Brodhagen Ebert.

Elaine graduated from Bonduel High School and attended Concordia University, graduating with a degree in education. She taught 1st grade for 45 years at Bethlehem Lutheran School. After her retirement, she continued to fill in when needed as a substitute teacher.

She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was involved in various church organizations throughout the years. As owner of Birchwood Ceramics, Elaine shared her artistic abilities and love of crafts with others. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Survivors include her sister, Marion Schmeling, of Green Bay; nephew, Kevin (Missy) Schmeling, of Green Bay; niece, Janelle (Jason) Walton, of Sobieski; great-nephew, Taylor Schmeling; three great-nieces, Kendra Schmeling, Mallory and Montana Walton and her Siamese Cat, Cuddles. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Grace Ebert, brother-in-law, Lloyd Schmeling and her dear friend, Howard Pantel.

A funeral service for Elaine will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Alan D. Kubow and Rev. James Hartman officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Elaine may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Rev. Alan D. Kubow and the Bethlehem Church and School family for the love and support everyone gave to Elaine.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 1, 2019
