Services
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St.
Marengo, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St.
Marengo, IL
Resources
Elaine C. Fick


1957 - 2019
Elaine C. Fick Obituary
Elaine C. Fick

Marengo - Elaine C. Fick, 62, of Marengo passed away November 16, 2019.

She was born September 1, 1957 in Sheboygan, WI to Victor and Bernice (Haack) Goedde. On November 20, 1976 she married Leonard Fick Jr.

Elaine retired as a preschool teacher in 2011 due to declining health. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. She always put others before herself.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Lenny; her children, Joe (Andrea) Fick and Vicky (Matt) Rohe; her grandchildren, Brady and Mason Fick, Amy and Abby Rohe; her siblings, David (Debra), Donnie (Kris), Karen (Don), and Marlene (Rich); her brothers and sisters-in-law, Hope (Dave), John, Joann, Ed (Felecia); and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Amy Marie Fick; her sister, Kathy; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Spencer, Chloe, and Libby; and her godsons, Chris and Jeremy.

There will be a visitation from Noon to 3pm on Saturday, November 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo, IL. The service will follow at 3pm.

Due to allergies, please refrain from heavy fragrances.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, please make checks payable to Vicky Rohe with a memo of Elaine Memorial.

Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
