Elaine Claire Babitz
Madison - Elaine Babitz, age 72, passed away peacefully in the presence of loving family on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. Elaine was born April 3, 1947, to Joseph and Clara Babitz in Menominee, Mich. and raised in Sheboygan.
She was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Elaine was a resident of Madison throughout most of her adult life, for many years living in the Fairmont neighborhood.
In her younger years, Elaine's adventuresome spirit inspired trips such as Outward Bound and to Glacier National Park. She enjoyed time spent with family on holidays, vacations, and any time at all. Elaine enthusiastically rooted for the Badgers, particularly women's basketball. Following her retirement from the UW, she enjoyed many hours with friends at the Wil-Mar Senior Center. Elaine's deep Catholic faith gave her strength as she faced many physical challenges over the years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie; and brother, John. She is survived by her sister, Stephanie Minerath and Nancy Lyke, who she considered her third sister, both of Dexter, Mich. She is further survived by loving nieces, Amanda Stein (Jeremy) of Glendale, Rebecca Minerath of Washington, DC, and Emily Minerath of Madison; and dear nephew, Christopher (Adria) Ruppenthal of Madison.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with Fr. Gary Wankeral presiding. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020