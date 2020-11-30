Elaine J. HoppeSheboygan - Elaine J. Hoppe passed away on November 28th, 2020 at Sharon Richardson Hospice.Elaine was born on July 12th, 1936 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to John and Emily (Ertel) Bauer. She attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School, and she graduated from Central High School in 1954.On September 30th, 1961 she was united in marriage to Donald F. Hoppe at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.She worked a variety of part-time office-related jobs while raising her family. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing, sewing, and reading. She was an active and loyal member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She sang in the church choir for many years, and also participated in the womens' quilting group, Piecemakers.Elaine is survived by her daughters Julie (Tim) Hoppe-Mule', and Tina (Rick) Hardy. She had five grandsons that she adored - Kyle and Alex Mule', and Jace, Evan, and Lucas Hardy.She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings, Elvera, Wally, Elmer, Johnny, and Donald, in addition to many brothers-and-sisters-in-law.A funeral service for Elaine will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 5th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. A memorial fund has been established in her name for St. Paul's.Entombment will take place at the Garden Terrace Mausoleum.The Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Elaine's arrangements.