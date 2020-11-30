1/1
Elaine J. Hoppe
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine J. Hoppe

Sheboygan - Elaine J. Hoppe passed away on November 28th, 2020 at Sharon Richardson Hospice.

Elaine was born on July 12th, 1936 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to John and Emily (Ertel) Bauer. She attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School, and she graduated from Central High School in 1954.

On September 30th, 1961 she was united in marriage to Donald F. Hoppe at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.

She worked a variety of part-time office-related jobs while raising her family. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing, sewing, and reading. She was an active and loyal member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She sang in the church choir for many years, and also participated in the womens' quilting group, Piecemakers.

Elaine is survived by her daughters Julie (Tim) Hoppe-Mule', and Tina (Rick) Hardy. She had five grandsons that she adored - Kyle and Alex Mule', and Jace, Evan, and Lucas Hardy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings, Elvera, Wally, Elmer, Johnny, and Donald, in addition to many brothers-and-sisters-in-law.

A funeral service for Elaine will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 5th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. A memorial fund has been established in her name for St. Paul's.

Entombment will take place at the Garden Terrace Mausoleum.

The Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Elaine's arrangements.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved