Elaine M. "Sally" ThiemeSheboygan - Elaine Marcella "Sally" Thieme, age 90 of Sheboygan, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday morning, November 30, 2020.Born November 18, 1930 in Sheboygan to the late Edwin and Eileen Colby Zastrow. Elaine attended local schools and two years of high school in Brule, WI. Elaine also graduated from Sheboygan North High School with the class of 1949. Elaine was also a very proud member of the National Honor Society of Secondary Schools, which she received on March 29, 1949.On August 27, 1949, Elaine was united in marriage to Albert O. Thieme, Jr. at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. The couple resided in the city, the Town of Sheboygan, where they raised their four children, whom they loved very much. Albert preceded her in death on June 25, 1993.As a teenager, Elaine did student teaching at Farnsworth Middle School in her senior year of high school. She also worked at the former Strand Theater, selling popcorn and tickets. In her early years of marriage, she worked at the former H.C. Pranges downtown as a gift wrapper. Elaine also worked at Wigwam Mills as a knitter for years, later transferring to the office where she was in charge of inventory control for the materials used. Elaine worked there a total of 34 years, retiring on August 5, 1993. Elaine was also a member of the 25 Year Club, which she enjoyed attending yearly.Elaine enjoyed and was very proud of her daughter, Mary Jo, whom was actively involved in 4H, with all of her projects and crafts she made. She enjoyed, and was proud of being a Girl Scout leader for her daughter, LouAnn, with all of the trips they made. She was also proud and enjoyed being a Den-mother of Cub Scouts for her twin sons, David and Dennis.Elaine enjoyed exercising, walking, gardening, watching TV, game shows, and reading a good book. She was an avid fan for the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Sheboygan and also volunteered for Partners in Reading and helped deliver sermon tapes for shut-ins.Elaine enjoyed raising her family, also watching and enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren as the loving years went on. To say the least, she loved her family very much, and they loved her too. She was a feisty, strong woman, and the rock of the family.She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jo (Steve) Ginal, Prospect Heights, IL, LouAnn (Kerry) Wilsing, Sheboygan, her twin sons, David (Barbara) Thieme and Dennis Thieme both of Sheboygan; nine grandchildren, Steve (Valerie) Ginal, Scott (Amy) Ginal, Tim (Sara) Ginal, Jennifer (Chris) Mann, Jill (Jeremy) Hirschmann, Julie Cagle, Laura (Tim) Stanton, Lynn (Doug) Reinhardt, and Lucas (Becky) Wilsing; sixteen great grandchildren, Carter & Conner Ginal, Henry & Benjamin Ginal, Matthew, Mary and Annie Ginal, Sarah, August and Alyssa Mann, Madison Hirschmann, Justin Cagle, Noah and Grace Stanton, Luke & Landon Reinhardt, and a 17th great grandson around May 18, 2021; two sisters, Lorraine Litz and Judith Ziegelbauer and an Uncle, Emil Colby, all of Sheboygan; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents Edwin & Eileen Zastrow, and in-laws; infant twin great grandsons, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Edwin) Soyring, brother-in-law, Edward Litz and niece/Godchild, Bonnie Litz.Funeral services for Elaine will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, N 13th & Lincoln Avenue. Pastors Alan Kretschmar and Matt Schive will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.A memorial fund has been designated for St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.The family thanks the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Elaine's arrangements.