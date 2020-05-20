|
Elaine Norma Vollbrecht
Sheboygan Falls - Elaine Norma Vollbrecht, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at The Waterford at Plymouth.
Elaine was born on October 6, 1929, in Sheboygan, WI to Rudolph and Olga (Reinert) Schumacher. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School. She later attended Lakeshore Technical Institute.
On August 19, 1950, Elaine married Robert Louis Vollbrecht in Sheboygan, WI. Elaine was employed at Lightfoot School as a Special Education Teacher's Aide until her retirement in 1992.
She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, where she taught Sunday School and was the very first woman to serve on the Church Council. She was also involved with the Quilters and Ladies Auxiliary. Elaine was a Cub Scout Leader and a volunteer cook at Camp Bird for the Campfire Girls. She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking, telling jokes, and especially spending time with her family. A friend could always expect a hug from Elaine.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Kristine (Steven) Lorenz of Sheboygan Falls; four sons, Scott (Sue) Vollbrecht of Sheboygan Falls, Mark (Sandy) Vollbrecht of Howards Grove, Brad (Marsha) Vollbrecht of Plymouth, and Greg (Colleen) Vollbrecht of Sheboygan Falls; fourteen grandchildren, Adam (Samantha Hensen) Lorenz, Theresa (Jeff Schaller) Lorenz, Joey (Brittany Seefeld) Lorenz, Rudy (Kelly Jacobs) Vollbrecht, Roberta (Lucas Williams) Vollbrecht-Lentz, Christian (Megan Baudhuin) Vollbrecht, Benjamin (Sara) Vollbrecht, Melissa (Michael Viscione) Vollbrecht, Robby (Jenny) Vollbrecht, Erin (Brad) Polczynski, Mark (Kirsten) Vollbrecht, Stacey (Eric) Rooker, Peter (Melanie Hancock) Vollbrecht and Amber (Sam) Manley; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Carol) Schumacher; sister-in-law, Evelyn Schumacher; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family members and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Rudolph and Olga; two brothers, Alfred (Betty) Schumacher and Clarence Schumacher; and sister, Arlene "Rusty" (Bernie) Conger.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held on Friday, May 22, at 11:00 am with Pastor Tom Gudmundson officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Elaine Vollbrecht Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A memorial fund is being established in Elaine's name for Bethesda Lutheran Communities.
