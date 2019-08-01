|
Elaine R. Hartung
Sheboygan - Elaine Rose Hartung, 98, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI, following a short illness.
Born April 16, 1921 in Sheboygan, Elaine was a daughter of the late Dr. Herman and Rose Armbruster Tasche. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School. On May 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Clarence J. Hartung in Sheboygan. They were married for 66 years before Clarence preceded her in death on February 13, 2013.
Elaine worked in the Sheboygan County Clerk's office before her retirement in 1982. She previously worked as a switchboard operator at the H.C. Prange Company. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Kohler for many years where she was a member of the prayer circle. She was a former member of Zion UCC in Sheboygan where she served on the Consistory as an Elder and a Deacon. She was very active in the Women's Guild, the Elizabeth Circle and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she was awarded "Girl of the Year." She enjoyed camping, playing cards and bridge and was an excellent seamstress. For 22 years, Clarence and Elaine traveled to Florida for the winter. She also volunteered at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Timothy) Brooks, De Pere, and Luann (Tony) Desmond, Appleton; her six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Gams, Chicago, Sara (Donn) Foote, De Pere, Laura (Patrick) Byrne, De Pere, Dana Desmond, Wausau, David (Amanda) Desmond, New Franken, and Amanda (Jordan) Paul, Durham, NC; eight great grandchildren, Leah and Addison Gams, Thomas and Parker Foote, Sawyer and Sophia Byrne, and Nora and Liam Desmond; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Elaine will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. The Rev. Beth Petzke will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Haven Christian Home, the Residence by Rennes, Unity Hospice and the nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Elaine's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019