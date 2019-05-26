Services
Sheboygan - Elaine R. Hermann, age 78, of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Sheboygan on July 24, 1940, to the late John and Rose (nee Bauer) Hermann.

Elaine was a faithful member at Ebenezer Lutheran Church and then at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed knitting, making tie lap blankets, and cooking.

Elaine worked at Burger King for several years. Volunteered at Bethesda, was a resident volunteer at Sunny Ridge and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

A Funeral Service for Elaine will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Wayne King officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery. Family will greet visitors on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 From 1:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Please visit our website to leave condolence for the family www.ballhornchapels.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019
