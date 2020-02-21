Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Elaine Schneider

Elaine Schneider Obituary
Elaine Schneider

Sheboygan - Elaine Schneider, age 91, of Sheboygan passed away Thursday morning, February 20, 2020. Elaine was born June 9, 1928 in Sheboygan to the late Charles and Frances (Gangelbauer) Schirmeister. Elaine was a 1947 graduate of North High School. Following graduation, Elaine worked for Dr. Virgil Wanazek until 1950. She was united in marriage to Henry Schneider on October 17, 1949 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan; he preceded her in death on December 8, 2003. Elaine and her husband Henry owned and operated Midway Shell, Parkway Shell and the Parkway Motel. Elaine and her husband lived in Tarpon Springs, Florida from 1972 until their return to Sheboygan in 1994. Elaine was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Survivors include her son Mike (Sandra) Schneider of Sheboygan, grandchildren: Shannon (Santos) Gutierrez of Indianapolis, David Schneider of Sheboygan, Steve (Tiffany) Schneider of Tampa, FL, Julie Schneider (Chris Keller) of West Allis, great-grandchildren: Olivia, Maribel, Carina and Ariana Gutierrez, Chance and Nikolas Schneider, Juniper Keller and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Stephen and Phillip, a brother Erwin Schrimeister and a sister Connie Messner.

A visitation will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Norberto Sandoval will officiate. Burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

Elaine's family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospice and Sheboygan Senior Community for their care and kindness.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
