Elden J. "Eldie" Mondloch
Random Lake - Elden Jacob "Eldie" Mondloch, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 13th at Pine Haven Christian Community in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born on March 13th, 1928 in Port Washington to John and Clara Mondloch. The family farmed outside of Port until after the passing of his father in 1935. Throughout his life Eldie wanted to be a farmer like his dad. He began working for neighbors and friends when he was nine years old. As a young man, he would eventually buy a farm from his father-in-law Nic Bichler.
As an adult he proudly served in the US Navy from 1946-1948.
Elden met the love of his life, Rita Bichler, when she was a bridesmaid at the wedding of her cousin Millie Bichler to Bill Prom. Elden and Rita married the next year on November 11th, 1950. The happy couple raised their six children on the family farm near Dacada. Besides running the farm, Elden worked at Wisconsin Electric in Port Washington. He and Rita also worked together to sell seed corn for some years.
Elden was a member of St. Nicholas Church (now Our Lady of Lakes Parish) in Dacada where he had been active in the Holy Name Society and Catholic Knights.
Eldie loved to get together with friends and his large extended family to enjoy a good visit, a game of sheepshead, and a brandy old fashioned. He was known for his friendly, caring spirit and love of a good laugh. He was the proud grandpa of twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Elden is survived by one sister, Lucille (the late Elmer) Grieveldinger, his six children Mark (Sylvia) Mondloch, JoAnn (Jim) Ternes, Jean (Bob) Beinemann, Reverend Canon Dr. Michael (Cathy) Mondloch, Tom (Jill) Mondloch, and Amy Mondloch, grandchildren Joe (Heidi), Jodi, Jeff (Holly), Justin (Lacy), Matt, Amanda, Allison, Jonah, Vanessa, Courtney, Kayla and Leah (Josh). He is further survived by great-grandchildren Elaina, Mya, Erik, Bryce, Brayden, Emma and Claire, brothers- and sisters-in-law Marilyn Mondloch, Mary (John) Schmitz, Marcia Fenner, Robert (Mary Jo), Nic (Mary Ann), Barbara and Tom (Bonnie) Bichler, nieces, nephews, many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rita, brother Walter, sister Florence & LeRoy "Tudor" Jaeger , brothers- and sisters-in-law Coletta & Clarence Schmitt, Cletus & Georgia, Ben & Millie, Sister Philip Neri, Clem & Gerri, Greg & Terri, Claude, Francis "Fritz", and Dorothy Bichler.
The family is grateful for the care Elden received in his later years from the staff at Gables on the Pond and Pine Haven Christian Community.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be holding private services. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Dacada.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, the Luxembourg American Cultural Society or the American Cancer Society
.
Dad was a kind and loving man. In his honor, please share kindness and love with all those around you.