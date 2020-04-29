|
Eleanor DeMaster
Cedar Grove - Eleanor Ann DeMaster, 79, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities.
Eleanor was born on December 19, 1940, in Oostburg, WI to Marvin and Mildred (Jensema) Brill. She was a 1959 graduate of Oostburg High School.
On January 6, 1962, Eleanor married David at First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg. Eleanor was self-employed at DeMaster Trucking for many years until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed working alongside her husband, children and grandchildren in the trucking and farm business.
She was a member of Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Sheboygan where she was very active. Her life was centered around her faith, family and friends.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, David; children, Debbie (Kevin) Veldhorst, Dale (Holly) DeMaster, Michael (Julie) DeMaster, Bradley (Lynn) DeMaster, Daniel (friend, Maureen) DeMaster, Kristine (Andy) Parisey, and Kimberly (Timothy) Peterson; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lavonne (Jim) Huibregtse and other extended family members.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mildred; brother, Carl Brill; and nephew, Todd Huibregtse.
A funeral service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Brian DeJong officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Eleanor DeMaster Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff and caregivers at Pine Haven Christian Communities. Special thanks to her many friends, extended church families, and community members for the many cards, visits, and prayers.
A memorial fund is being established in Eleanor's name for Campus Life and Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the DeMaster family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020