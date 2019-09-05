|
Eleanor Huenink
Cedar Grove - Eleanor Jean Huenink, 94, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Eleanor was born on June 1, 1925, in Sheboygan, WI, to Oscar and Alice (Walvoord) Dana. She was a 1943 graduate of Wisconsin Memorial Academy in Cedar Grove.
On May 2, 1947, Eleanor married Delbert R. Huenink. Eleanor was a busy and dedicated homemaker and also worked at Memorial Hospital and Sheboygan County Comprehensive Center for many years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer for many organizations, including the comprehensive center.
She was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove where she was active singing in the choir, organizing hymn sings and other special events, and was a great servant and faithful volunteer at her church. She enjoyed spending time at Lake Winnebago, going to rummage sales, cooking, baking, and giving of her time and talents to others. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Eleanor is survived by one daughter, Jane (Jeff) Bley of Random Lake; three sons, Dale (Carol) Huenink of Oostburg, Paul (Jackie) Huenink of Fond du Lac, and Jan (Sandy) Huenink of Cedar Grove; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie (John) Balnaitis, Mitchell Huenink, Tracy (Jason) Schubert, Aaron (Danielle) Nett, Andrew (Stephanie) Huenink, Angela (Jason) Ross, Douglas Huenink and Carla (Brandon) Woepse, Nicole and Jessica Bley; 13 great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Korben Huenink, Alyssa and Sierra Schubert, Michael and Lucas Nett, Grace, Jenna, and Makayla Huenink, Caleb and Anna Ross, Lane and Berkley Woepse; sister, Margaret Meerdink; sisters-in-law, Joan Lammers of Oostburg, and Charlene Dana of Cedar Grove.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Huenink; two brothers, Ralph Dana; Gordon Dana; sisters-in-law, Ethel (Le Roy) DeSmith and Lois (Roger) Meeusen, Geraldine (Floyd) Tenpas; and brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Helen) Huenink and Arvin (Marion) Huenink, Phil Lammers, Marvin Meerdink.
A funeral service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Cedar Grove with Rev. Steve Petry officiating. Visitation will take place 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made for Frist Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to extend their thanks for the staff of Cedar Grove Gardens for their kind and compassionate care.
