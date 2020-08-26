1/1
Eleanor S. Nick
1929 - 2020
Eleanor S. Nick

Plymouth - Eleanor S. "Lala" Nick, age 91, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Tuesday morning (August 25, 2020) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

She was born on August 25, 1929 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Otto and Olga (Stecker) Brendel.

Eleanor attended Howards Grove Grade Schools and Howards Grove High School. She earned her GED and her Associate of Arts Degree.

On July 18, 1951, she married the love of her life, Harold Nick in Howards Grove at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple resided in Howards Grove for 65 years; in 2016 they moved to Plymouth to be closer to family. Together Eleanor and Harold enjoyed dancing, golfing, and going bowling. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2017.

She worked at H.C. Prange, Tecumseh Motors, JC Penny, and O & W Communications until her retirement. She also owned and operated Nick's Haus of Ceramics for 20 years.

Eleanor was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. She served in the Church Choir and Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of Sound Celebration for 30 years, where she would sing lead and 4-H as a ceramic leader. Eleanor was very creative and had artistic abilities.

She enjoyed ceramics, drawing, baking, singing, watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. She also enjoyed working for the Sheboygan County Fair as a ticket seller at the gates and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children: Linda (Warren) Luedke of Plymouth, Ricky (Melanie) Nick of Plymouth, Jody (Bruce) Tveit of Chilton; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Lace) Luedke of Menasha, Travis Luedke (companion: Jenny) of Plymouth, Heidi Nick (companion: Preston) of Denver, CO, Dana (Joe) Schmidt of Kiel, Rachel Nick of Elkhart Lake, Paige (Zachary) Voelker of Lakeside, CO, Joshua Johnson of Brookfield, Brooke Johnson of Chilton; Step-grandchild: Charlie (Nicole) Tveit of Aberdeen, SD; five great-grandchildren: Jax and Breckan Luedke of Menasha, Chelsea, Blake, and Mason Schmidt of Kiel; and four step-great-grandchildren: Chris, Cymbria, Adisyn, and Owen Tveit of Aberdeen, SD.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; granddaughter: Kristin Luedke; Brothers: Harvey (Sadie) Brendel and Gilbert (Carolyn) Brendel; sisters: Hildegard (Richard) Sachse, Laverne (Henry) Reiss, and Edna Bender; and sister-in-law: Betty (Ernest) Huber.

A public visitation will be held on Monday evening, August 31, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Cremation will take place following the visitation and inurnment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Eleanor's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
