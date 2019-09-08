|
Eleanora "Nora" M. Regan
Sheboygan Falls - Eleanora "Nora" M. Regan, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Born June 12, 1929 in Sheboygan to Edward and Martha (Van Der Ploeg) Raymond. On August 3, 1946, Eleanora married Sylvester at St. Mary's Church in Sheboygan Falls. Except for 15 years living in the Green Bay area, the family lived and worked in Sheboygan County.
Nora loved working in her huge gardens until her health made her give that up. She also enjoyed embroidery, reading, traveling, stage shows and concerts. What she loved most of all was "Family Time", nothing was more important. Nora also spent many years caring for others; several years as a nurse's aide in a nursing home, many years doing respite care with V.N.A., and also independently. She only retired when her own health became fragile.
Eleanora is survived by her husband, Sylvester Regan; six sons, Rev. Dennis Regan, Rev. Timothy Regan, Kevin Regan, Jim (Debbie) Regan, Donel (Delinda) Regan, Terrance Regan; three daughters-in-law, Evelyn Regan, Kay Regan, Vicki Regan; fifteen grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Judy) Raymond; one brother-in-law, Clarence (Rosemarie) Hilbelink; and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanora was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Martha Raymond; three sons, Patrick, Michael and Thomas; a daughter-in-law, Donna Regan; two sisters, Marcia Hilbelink and Doris Bertram; one step-great-granddaughter, Makayla; and two brothers-in-law, Vernon Bertram and Orville Regan.
A memorial service to celebrate Nora's life will be held on Monday, September 9, at 11:00 am at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Revs. Joseph Dominic and Timothy Regan officiating. A private inurnment will take place at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for the Disabled American Veterans and the Food Pantry.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 8, 2019