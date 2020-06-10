Eleanore Langkabel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Langkabel

Plymouth - Eleanore F. "Ellie" Langkabel, age 79, of Plymouth, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on February 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Edgar and Marie (Petersohn) Eslinger.

Ellie attended schools in Sheboygan and Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1959.

On August 6, 1960, she married George Langkabel at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. The couple resided in Plymouth and loved spending their winters in Arizona for over 20 years. George preceded her in death on June 14, 2016.

She is survived by: Three children: Laurie Tonn (fiancé: Richard Davis) of Florida, Lesa (Bob) Bartel of Sheboygan Falls, and Michael (Paula) Langkabel of Random Lake; Seven grandchildren: Erin Tonn of Milwaukee, Jerad Tonn of Milwaukee, Marissa Bartel of Fond du Lac, Nicole Bartel of Arizona, Mia Bartel of Sheboygan Falls, Robyn Wenzel of Random Lake, and Marie (Bill) Brown of Campbellsport; Five great-grandchildren: Jayden, Leonidas, LillyAnn, Scott, and Avalin; Brother-in-law: Roland Langkabel of Arizona; Sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Jerry) Meininger of Plymouth, Pat Langkabel of Kentucky, and Carol Langkabel of Plymouth.

She is also survived by other special people in her life: Camila, Rob, Collin, the knitting club gals, special friends in Wisconsin who helped her, Arizona friends with whom she enjoyed the sunshine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; Son-in-law: Daryl Tonn; Grandson: Scott Wenzel; Brothers: Donald, Arthur, and Howard Eslinger; Brothers-in-law: Harold (Margaret), Norman, Raymond (Janet, Darlene, Bea), Herbert, Donald, and Edward Langkabel; and Sister-in-law: Maxine Langkabel.

The family invites you to attend a prayer service and inurnment in Ellie's honor on Friday, June 19th at 1:00PM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, on the corner of Highview Rd. and Parnell Rd. in Cascade. Please gather at 12:45 and bring a lawn chair if that is more comfortable than standing.

Friends are encouraged to write down favorite memories of Ellie to share with her family in lieu of a typical visitation. Because of the current health crisis there will be no luncheon. We appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers, and kind messages during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ellie's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved