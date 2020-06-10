Eleanore Langkabel
Plymouth - Eleanore F. "Ellie" Langkabel, age 79, of Plymouth, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on February 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Edgar and Marie (Petersohn) Eslinger.
Ellie attended schools in Sheboygan and Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1959.
On August 6, 1960, she married George Langkabel at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. The couple resided in Plymouth and loved spending their winters in Arizona for over 20 years. George preceded her in death on June 14, 2016.
She is survived by: Three children: Laurie Tonn (fiancé: Richard Davis) of Florida, Lesa (Bob) Bartel of Sheboygan Falls, and Michael (Paula) Langkabel of Random Lake; Seven grandchildren: Erin Tonn of Milwaukee, Jerad Tonn of Milwaukee, Marissa Bartel of Fond du Lac, Nicole Bartel of Arizona, Mia Bartel of Sheboygan Falls, Robyn Wenzel of Random Lake, and Marie (Bill) Brown of Campbellsport; Five great-grandchildren: Jayden, Leonidas, LillyAnn, Scott, and Avalin; Brother-in-law: Roland Langkabel of Arizona; Sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Jerry) Meininger of Plymouth, Pat Langkabel of Kentucky, and Carol Langkabel of Plymouth.
She is also survived by other special people in her life: Camila, Rob, Collin, the knitting club gals, special friends in Wisconsin who helped her, Arizona friends with whom she enjoyed the sunshine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; Son-in-law: Daryl Tonn; Grandson: Scott Wenzel; Brothers: Donald, Arthur, and Howard Eslinger; Brothers-in-law: Harold (Margaret), Norman, Raymond (Janet, Darlene, Bea), Herbert, Donald, and Edward Langkabel; and Sister-in-law: Maxine Langkabel.
The family invites you to attend a prayer service and inurnment in Ellie's honor on Friday, June 19th at 1:00PM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, on the corner of Highview Rd. and Parnell Rd. in Cascade. Please gather at 12:45 and bring a lawn chair if that is more comfortable than standing.
Friends are encouraged to write down favorite memories of Ellie to share with her family in lieu of a typical visitation. Because of the current health crisis there will be no luncheon. We appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers, and kind messages during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ellie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.