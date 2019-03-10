|
|
Elena A. Timofeeva
Plymouth - Elena A. Timofeeva, age 59, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (March 4, 2019) at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
She was born on August 13, 1959 in Leningrad Russia.
She attended schools in Russia and began her career working as a journalist, writing editorial columns for the newspaper. She later became a geologist, studying and researching minerals in nature to become colors for paint pigments.
In 1992 she married Fedor Bortsov and six months later they brought their family to the U.S.
Elena began a new career in nursing. She started as a C.N.A., became a R.N., then a Nurse Practitioner, and finally a Doctor of Nursing, graduating from Marquette University.
She most recently worked as a Doctor of Nursing for Optum Health, working at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan.
Elena was always known for feeding anyone who walked through the door, and her life was focused on her family. The most important part of her life was her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: Husband: Fedor Bortsov; Three Sons: Alex Timofeev, Vlad Timofeev, and Leo (Anya) Bortsov; Seven Grandchildren; and One Great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Elena's Life will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Visitation will take place from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. with a time to share stories and memories to follow at 3:00 P.M.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019