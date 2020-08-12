1/1
Elisabeth Metz
Elisabeth Metz

Sheboygan - Elisabeth (Lenhardt) Metz, 93, passed away at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on August 12, 2020.She was born on June 1, 1927 in Schonborn, Yugoslavia, daughter of the late Karl and Anna Lenhardt.

Elisabeth (Lenhardt) and August Metz were united in marriage on December 23, 1943 in Zamosc, Poland, then moved to Germany, immigrating to the United States in 1956, living in Wisconsin, and making Sheboygan their home in 1993. Elisabeth was a seamstress by trade and worked as deli manager at Kohl's Food Store in Milwaukee for many years. She and August had lake property in Ladysmith and eventually moved there until their retirement. She enjoyed picnics with her family, crocheting, pontoon boat rides in her earlier years, embroidering, and train rides to visit family in Colorado.

Surviving Elisabeth (affectionately called Omi) are her two sons, Karl (Linda) Metz, Herbert (Therese) Metz, and daughter Anna (Henry) Schoen, five grandchildren, Heidi (Dirk) Pinto, Ingo (Maria) Feierabend, Vicki (Keith) Herd, Andy (Julienne) Schoen, Alan (Gina) Metz, and nine great grandchildren. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter Liselotte (Burkhard) Feierabend.

Elisabeth was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Howards Grove where she was a member of the quilters.

Due to Covid-19 face masks are required, you will need to hand sanitize as you enter the church, and 6ft of social distancing will be observed.

A funeral service will be conducted for Elisabeth at 10:00 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church W2766 Hwy 32, Howards Grove. Reverend Darrel Bergelin, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 until time of the service at 11:00 am.

A memorial fund in Elisabeth's name will be established for Trinity Lutheran Church of Howards Grove and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to each and every one of the caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Amanda.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
