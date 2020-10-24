1/1
Elizabeth A. Kessler
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Kessler

Sheboygan - Elizabeth A. Kessler, known to all of us as Betty, passed away peacefully at St. Nicholas Hospice on October 19, 2020.

Betty was born in Sheboygan WI on September 24, 1933 to Jacob and Lucille (Weinkauf) Federer. She was married in 1955 to Robert Badura and had 2 children, Thomas and Janice. She was then married September 10, 1977 to William Kessler and they celebrated over 40 years together.

Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many and a devoted animal lover and friend to the Sheboygan Humane Society. She loved spending time with her family and 4-legged friends.

Betty attended and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in1952 and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1956 with a BA in Education. She was a lifetime member of The Sheboygan Service Club providing 10 years of active service to the organization. She also worked as receptionist/bookkeeper for the law firm of Federer Rhode Grote in Sheboygan and loved her job there.

Betty is survived by her daughter Janice (Rick) Schindler of Sammamish WA and daughter-in-law Judy (Tom) Badura of Sheboygan. Grandchildren David Badura, Tamara Badura, Erin (Steve) Saarinen and Collin Schindler. Her great grandchildren Arlo Badura and Robert Saarinen. Her sister Ann (David) Oxley of Green Bay. Her stepdaughters Sue (Gary) Kessler-Scholl and Kendal McLamara and step grandchildren Reed William, Bradley, Stuart and Louisa Scholl.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Bill, her beloved son Tom and her children's father Robert (Bob) Badura.

A memorial celebration will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers Betty has requested any donations in her memory be made to The Humane Society of Sheboygan or The UW Carbone Cancer Center Melanoma Research Fund where memorial funds have been established. The direct links to the funds are respectively:

adoptsheboygancounty.org/donate/ UWhealth.org/waystogive

Sign the guestbook and light a candle at www.ballhornchapels.com





Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballhorn Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved