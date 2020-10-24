Elizabeth A. Kessler
Sheboygan - Elizabeth A. Kessler, known to all of us as Betty, passed away peacefully at St. Nicholas Hospice on October 19, 2020.
Betty was born in Sheboygan WI on September 24, 1933 to Jacob and Lucille (Weinkauf) Federer. She was married in 1955 to Robert Badura and had 2 children, Thomas and Janice. She was then married September 10, 1977 to William Kessler and they celebrated over 40 years together.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many and a devoted animal lover and friend to the Sheboygan Humane Society. She loved spending time with her family and 4-legged friends.
Betty attended and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in1952 and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1956 with a BA in Education. She was a lifetime member of The Sheboygan Service Club providing 10 years of active service to the organization. She also worked as receptionist/bookkeeper for the law firm of Federer Rhode Grote in Sheboygan and loved her job there.
Betty is survived by her daughter Janice (Rick) Schindler of Sammamish WA and daughter-in-law Judy (Tom) Badura of Sheboygan. Grandchildren David Badura, Tamara Badura, Erin (Steve) Saarinen and Collin Schindler. Her great grandchildren Arlo Badura and Robert Saarinen. Her sister Ann (David) Oxley of Green Bay. Her stepdaughters Sue (Gary) Kessler-Scholl and Kendal McLamara and step grandchildren Reed William, Bradley, Stuart and Louisa Scholl.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Bill, her beloved son Tom and her children's father Robert (Bob) Badura.
A memorial celebration will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers Betty has requested any donations in her memory be made to The Humane Society of Sheboygan or The UW Carbone Cancer Center Melanoma Research Fund where memorial funds have been established. The direct links to the funds are respectively: adoptsheboygancounty.org/donate/
UWhealth.org/waystogive
