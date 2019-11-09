|
Elizabeth "Betty" Catherine Schneider
Sheboygan Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" Catherine Schneider, 94, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Betty was born on October 18, 1925, in Plymouth, WI to Michael and Martha (Faas) DeZwarte. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On October 28, 1944, Betty married Harvey L. Schneider in Plymouth. Together they built a family and a successful cheesemaking business, Schneider's Cheese, in Waldo. She took on various responsibilities in the family business until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran in Town of Lima for many years, where she was also a member of Ladies Aid. Betty was a Board Member of Waldo State Bank. Betty was generous and kind. She loved her family fiercely. She treasured the relationships and time spent with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was a true sports fan - she loved the Brewers, Packers, tennis and golf, especially Tiger Woods. If the TV was on, Betty was either watching tennis or keeping an eye on the stock market. She enjoyed traveling, polka music and dancing, bowling, sheepshead, solitaire, and flower gardening. She looked forward to weekly apple pie and daily Reese's peanut butter cups. Betty often said, "Apple pie without cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze."
Betty is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Donna) Schneider, John (Sharon) Schneider, David (Denise) Schneider; daughter, Mary (Michael) Boll; daughter-in-law, Heather Schneider: thirteen grandchildren, Jamie (Thomas), Eric (Esther), Aaron (Megan), Andy (Annika), Derek (Leah), Greg (Heather), Melanie, Elizabeth (Philip), Kara (Lars), John (Nicole), Julie (Jason), Jesse (Jamie), Katie (Matt); and 23 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; parents, Michael and Martha DeZwarte; two sons, Michael Schneider and Thomas Schneider; and one grandson, Ronnie.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Town of Lima (N4079 County Road M, Waldo) with Pastor Shane Cota officiating. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Town of Lima on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name for St. Thomas Lutheran Church.
For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019