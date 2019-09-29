|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dorn
Kiel - Elizabeth Dorn (Stecker) 88, died peacefully on September 27, 2019. Elizabeth (Betty) was born July 16, 1931, to the late Olga and Walter Stecker.
On March 31,1951 she was married to Peter V. Dorn at St. Peter &Paul Catholic Church in Kiel.
Peter and Betty first lived in Kiel and for fifty years on their farm in New Holstein, returning to Kiel three years ago. Betty was an awesome cook and crafter. She was a true homemaker, not only to her own family but also welcoming a large extended family into her home.
She worked for several years at the New Holstein Homestead and was an active member of the St Peter & Paul Parish, helping and organizing many activities and fundraisers. She was a lay presider for many years and together with her husband was marriage preparation coordinator. She also was a member of the homemakers association and the Redhatters.
She is survived by her loving husband Peter, 2 daughters, Terry (Francisco) of Spain, Lisa (Jim) Jens of Plymouth, 3 grandchildren: Tanya (Jeff) Mast, Sam Jens and Emily Jens, her sister Marlea Lenchek: sisters and brothers in law; Sr Lucy Dorn, Sr. Marie Bernadette Dorn, Bernadine Engelman, Jane Salm, Joan Dorn, Patrick (Francine) Dorn, and Patricia Dorn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were a close part of her family fold, as well as cousins and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Buss, her son, Michael, her-son-in law, Danny Buss, two Brothers and four brothers-in-laws.
A funeral mass will be 11:30am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St. Kiel). Visitation will be at the church Wednesday morning from 9:00am until 11:15am, when there will be brief family rites before mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name for her favorite charities.
The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the staff at Chilton hospital, the EMT ambulance first responders, New Holstein homestead. A special thanks to the Calumet county hospice team for their wonderful care of Betty and help to the family, as well as the many friends who gave their support.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019