Elizabeth (Mitzi) Halkerston
Oconomowoc - Elizabeth (Mitzi) Halkerston of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on March 25 at the age of 87 with both her daughters by her side. She was born and raised in Waupun, WI - the youngest child of Dr. Thomas Francis and Mary Mahoney Meagher. She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison, WI and graduated in 1954. The field of nursing was the ideal profession for Mitzi and throughout her life, it showcased her empathetic, caring and kind nature and her desire to help others.
At the age of 23, after meeting on a blind date arranged by her older brother, Mitzi married her brother's close friend Russell James Halkerston of Cleveland, OH. Russ and Mitzi raised their family in Whitefish Bay, WI where Mitzi loved working as a school nurse at Domincan High School and Holy Family Grade School. When they became empty nesters, Russ and Mitzi moved to Elkhart Lake, WI and later to a home on nearby Crystal Lake where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends on the water as well as golf at Quit Qui Oc Golf Course. It was a special place for Mitzi and Russ and also for her grandchildren who all learned to swim, water ski and golf under the watchful eye of their parents and grandparents.
During this time Mitzi put her love of nursing to work at Molded Dimensions, Inc. in Port Washington. MDI was a company co-founded by Russ and was a significant part of both of their lives for over 35 years. Mitzi was ahead of her time developing an occupational health and safety program at the company and working as the company nurse.
Following Russ's death in 1995 due to cancer, Mitzi continued to live on Crystal Lake but spent her winters in Naples, Florida where she enjoyed hosting family and friends. In 2004 Mitzi moved to Oconomowoc to be closer to her sister and daughter while continuing to spend the coldest months of the year in Naples.
Wherever she was, Mitzi was known by family and friends as a bright light and cheery conversationalist as well as a tireless volunteer. The organizations that benefitted from her efforts are many including: Holy Family Catholic Church, Girl Scouts of Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay Garden Club, Riveredge Nature Center, Whitefish Bay High School Parents Council, St Mary's School of Nursing and The Visiting Nurse Association.
Mitzi was especially proud of her Irish heritage and relished her many friends, bridge, golf, tennis, walks around Fowler Lake and Culver's hot fudge sundaes with pecans. In recent years she most valued time with her daughters and their families above all else.
Mitzi is survived by her 2 daughters: Caren (James) Groose of Oconomowoc and Beth (Charles) Boehrer of Winnetka, IL. She was a devoted "Grammy" to her 6 grandchildren: David Groose, Jeffrey Groose, Maggie (Graham) Ellis, Joseph Boehrer, Jack Boehrer and Annie Boehrer and dearly loved her 18 nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Halkerston Burcham of Cleveland, OH.
Mitzi was pre-deceased by her husband Russ, brother David (Kay) Meagher, sisters and brothers-in-law: Catherine (Robert) Brock, Mary (Richard) Henszey, and David Halkerston.
The last 2 years of Mitzi's life were spent at Shorehaven where she was tenderly cared for by the staff at Morningside Memory Care Unit. Her family will be eternally grateful for the support, care and love she received during her time there.
Until the very end Mitzi's caring nature was evident to all those around her, she continued to "nurse" all staff and residents and her bright light shines on in their hearts. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a burial to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery in Elkhart Lake, WI.
A celebration of Mitzi's life will be held in the summer of 2020.
Memorials in Mitzi's honor may be made to Shorehaven Senior Living Community, St. Jerome Catholic Church or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020