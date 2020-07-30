Elizabeth Kuehlmann
Sheboygan - Elizabeth Kuehlmann, age 90, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Elizabeth was born June 1, 1930 to the late Carl and Alice (Hickey) Dickfoss in Sheboygan. She attended St. Clements grade school and then graduated from North High School in 1948. Elizabeth was united in marriage to Edwin Kuehlmann on December 31, 1949 at the Holy Name rectory, Edwin preceded her in death July 31, 2013. During her working years Elizabeth was employed by several insurance companies and then in the family business, Kuehlmann Sheet Metal for over 40 years. Elizabeth was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and served as a greeter. Elizabeth and Edwin also lived in Crystal Lake and Ft. Myers, FL for many years and were active in their church St. Columbkille. She was a member of the Ladies Guild and enjoyed volunteering in the office.
Survivors include her daughter Nancy (Girard) Schultz of Sheboygan, sons: David (Denise) Kuehlmann of Sheboygan, John Kuehlmann (special friend Lisa Baker-Drost) of Cedarburg, Tom (Roxanne) Kuehlmann of Howards Grove, James (Cynthia) Kuehlmann of Sheboygan grandchildren: Abigail (Kevin) Miller, Amanda (Rollin Wilson) Schultz, Kristine (Dan) Turcotte, Jacqueline (Michael) Skroch, Rebecca Kuehlmann, Melissa Crook, Nichole (Terry) Graf, Trevor (Heather) Kuehlmann, Jessica (Josh) Kasinskas, Brittney (Hayden) Serwe great-grandchildren: Hannah, Aldrin, Ellie, Molly, Taylor, Noah, Madysen, Ashlyn, Kenzie, Eden, Henry and Gideon sisters-in-law Kay Kaemmer, Marjorie Kuehlmann brothers-in-law Robert (Sandra) Kuehlmann, Juergen Behm and two special friends Ruth Dulmes and Rita Lorier.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, a brother, two sisters and other family members.
There will be a visitation held with physical distancing being observed and masks required on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. A private family funeral will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home with Fr. Subi Thomas officiating. Entombment will take place at the Calvary Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences my be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
The Kuehlmann family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Allay Hospice, Golden Harbor and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital ICU.