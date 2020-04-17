|
Elizabeth L. Shaul
Sheboygan Falls - Elizabeth Louise Shaul, 85, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on April 15, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Elizabeth "Betty" was born on January 23, 1935 in Superior, WI to William and Verna (Anderson) Nelson. She was a graduate of Superior East High School in 1953 and received her nursing license in 1956 from Madison General School of Nursing. She married Robert Shaul on January 21, 1956 in Superior. She retired from working at Sheboygan County Human Services.
Betty's favorite flowers were gardenias, lilacs, and lily of the valley.
Survivors include her husband Robert Raymond Shaul of Sheboygan Falls; six children, Beth (Nick) Trimberger of Oostburg; Lynn Williams of Oostburg; Brian (Deborah) Shaul of Springfield, IL; Jean (Eric) Meinen of Oostburg; Joan Scobba of Sheboygan; and Sara (Pete) Gahagan of Plymouth; grandchildren, Shaunna, Tyler, Michael, Jayce, Justine, Nicole, Carlos, Rachel, Natalie, Alex, Nicholas, and Julie; great grandchildren, Aurelia, Owen, Autumn, Thomas, Aurora, Benjamin, and Norah; siblings V. Charlotte Nelson; William (Jewell) Nelson; Alan (Kathy) Nelson; and Jane Christie.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents William and Verna Nelson; parents-in-law Edith Hill and Ralph Shaul; brother Timothy; sisters-in-law Mary, Nanbeth and Lesli; brothers-in-law Jim, Dave, Ralph, Jerry, and Ivan; nephew Jeff.
Private family memorial services will be determined later. A memorial fund is being established in her memory to Pine Haven Christian Home.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2020