Elizabeth M. Neils
Sheboygan - Elizabeth M. Neils, age 97, of Sheboygan, entered her eternal sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
She was born in Sheboygan on May 10, 1923, to the late Herbert and Irma (Trester) Schuette. She attended local schools. On May 11, 1946, Elizabeth was united in marriage to Gerhard Neils at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1998. Elizabeth was a member of Sheboygan Seventh Day Adventist Church. Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her children, Karen Reineking, Michele Neils, Martha (Marvin) Block, and Adrian Neils; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Other friends and family further survive.
Along with her husband and parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert, Raymond, and Charles Schuette.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at Sheboygan Seventh Day Adventist Church. Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to Gerhard in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Elizabeth's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given to Elizabeth.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.