Elizabeth "Betty" Siebenaler
Pensacola, FL - (1927-2019)
Elizabeth "Betty" Siebenaler, age 92, of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 29, 2019 at Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice, West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL.
Betty was born on February 25, 1927 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Gustave and Cora (Vowinkel) Kurtz.
She attended Central High School in Sheboygan and graduated in 1945.
On October 25, 1952 she married Floyd Siebenaler of Random Lake at Saint Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan.
She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd, daughter Mary Jo Siebenaler Kirkhorn, and granddaughter Emily Burba. Survivors include her daughter Jean Siebenaler (Michael) Burba of Milton, FL; son Jeffrey (Dina) Siebenaler of Clovis, CA; Grandchildren: Matthew (Cassie) Burba and Andrew (Jill) Burba of Cincinnati, OH; Paul Siebenaler of Clovis, CA, Michael Kirkhorn of Minneapolis, MN, and one great-grandchild Archie Burba.
Betty is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a celebratory memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, 3909 South 12th St, Sheboygan, 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent in Betty's name to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 North 20th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53083 or online at adoptsheboygancounty.org.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Brookdale Assisted Living in Pensacola, FL where Betty had been a resident for three years, and to the staff of Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice in Pensacola for providing compassionate assistance in her final days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 3, 2019