Ella M. "Ellie" Hafner
Manitowoc - Ella M. "Ellie" Hafner, age 88, of Manitowoc, formerly of Sheboygan, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Riverwood's Place Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
The former Ella Jasper was born on February 5, 1932 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Edward and Laura (Clarke) Jasper. On December 26, 1975 Ellie was married to Thomas E. Hafner in Antigo. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2002. While living in Sheboygan, Ellie worked for the Kohler Company. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc.
Survivors include one niece and her husband: Chris (Dean) Eisenschink, Manitowoc; and Chris' step-son: Dustin Eisenschink, Valders; one nephew and his wife: Scott (Jill) Ahl, Two Rivers; and their children: Jayelyn Ahl, Neenah, Braedyn and Caesyn Ahl, Two Rivers; step-son and his family: Calvin (Donna) Hafner, Merrill; and their children: Rebbeca Sommerfeldt, North Pole, AK, Mike Hafner, Merrill, Jon (Samantha) Hafner, Manitowoc; and six great grandchildren; step-daughter and her family: Tammy (Greg) Bruss, Antigo; and her grandchildren: Kyle and Amber, Antigo; and two great grandsons; step-son and his family: Scott (Laura) Hafner, Deerbrook; and their children: Katie (Benny) Rickun, Milwaukee, Kelsey Hafner, Milwaukee; and one new great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother and sister-in-law: Ron (Donna) Jasper; one sister and brother-in-law: Emma (James) Ahl; one granddaughter: Amanda Crum; and one niece: Cindy Debot.
Private family services will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, with the Rev. Bill Evans officiating.
Ellie was a sweet, fun loving, mild mannered lady and will be missed!
The family wishes to thank Riverwood's Place staff for their care and company over the last few years.