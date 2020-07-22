1/
Ella M. "Ellie" Hafner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella M. "Ellie" Hafner

Manitowoc - Ella M. "Ellie" Hafner, age 88, of Manitowoc, formerly of Sheboygan, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Riverwood's Place Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

The former Ella Jasper was born on February 5, 1932 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Edward and Laura (Clarke) Jasper. On December 26, 1975 Ellie was married to Thomas E. Hafner in Antigo. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2002. While living in Sheboygan, Ellie worked for the Kohler Company. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc.

Survivors include one niece and her husband: Chris (Dean) Eisenschink, Manitowoc; and Chris' step-son: Dustin Eisenschink, Valders; one nephew and his wife: Scott (Jill) Ahl, Two Rivers; and their children: Jayelyn Ahl, Neenah, Braedyn and Caesyn Ahl, Two Rivers; step-son and his family: Calvin (Donna) Hafner, Merrill; and their children: Rebbeca Sommerfeldt, North Pole, AK, Mike Hafner, Merrill, Jon (Samantha) Hafner, Manitowoc; and six great grandchildren; step-daughter and her family: Tammy (Greg) Bruss, Antigo; and her grandchildren: Kyle and Amber, Antigo; and two great grandsons; step-son and his family: Scott (Laura) Hafner, Deerbrook; and their children: Katie (Benny) Rickun, Milwaukee, Kelsey Hafner, Milwaukee; and one new great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother and sister-in-law: Ron (Donna) Jasper; one sister and brother-in-law: Emma (James) Ahl; one granddaughter: Amanda Crum; and one niece: Cindy Debot.

Private family services will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, with the Rev. Bill Evans officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

Ellie was a sweet, fun loving, mild mannered lady and will be missed!

The family wishes to thank Riverwood's Place staff for their care and company over the last few years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I met Ella while I was recuperating from knee replacement surgery at River Woods. She was in the room across from mine. She welcomed me and once she found out I knew how to play poker she had me join the Saturday night game. She was a wonderful person and a joy to be around. My sympathies on your loss. She will be missed.
Sherri Schweigl
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved