Ellen Plass
Sheboygan - - Ellen (Boone) Plass, 68, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home.
Ellen was born on October 1, 1952, in Sheboygan to John and LaVerne (Meyer) Boone. She attended Grant elementary and Urban junior high and graduated from North Nigh School with the class of 1971.
On February 19, 1972, she married Mark Plass in Sheboygan. They were blessed with two children, John and Andrea. They were always very proud of their children and made them their priority. Mark passed on March 11, 2007.
She started her career at Heritage Insurance Company (now Acuity) where she worked her way up to workman's comp litigation manager for many years. She worked at a variety of other insurance companies until she decided to work part-time at Gingham Girls so she could spend more time with her grandkids. She worked as their scheduler for the last 16 years. She always enjoyed the connections she made with the customers over the phone.
Ellen was a loving mom, nana and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid book lover who enjoyed best seller books wrote by James Patterson and many more authors. Her favorite place to enjoy a book and spend time with her family was in her family home's backyard wearing her newest pajamas that she had. Ellen cherished her family home who has held seven generations and counting. She enjoyed adding to her one-of-a-kind garden, sitting on her patio, and watching for the birds and critters. When not spending time outside, she loved to watch any crime shows and help her grandkids with endless hours of homework. Ellen also enjoyed shopping trips with her daughter and granddaughter.
She was caring to her children and grandchildren, Tyler, Allyson and Matthew. After the passing of Mark, her grandkids helped her feel young and involved her in countless activities. Ellen was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mark.
She is survived by her two children, John Plass, of Sheboygan, his wife, Tabatha, their son, Tyler; Andrea Haefke, of Sheboygan, her husband, Todd Haefke, their children, Allyson and Matthew.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. All COVID precautions will be in place. A private burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
.