Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin - Elroy G Krebsbach, age 84, died on April 19, 2019 at North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point.

He was Born on January 19, 1935 at home in Quinney (Town of Stockbridge), Wi. Son of William and Martha (Buechel) Krebsbach. Elroy married Rosemary Bittner on February 23, 1957 at Ft Meade in Maryland. Elroy was a Vietnam veteran spending 21 years in the Air Force. Elroy and his family moved to Cerritos, California for the next phase of his life. In 2004, Elroy and Rosemary had their retirement home built Elkhart Lake, Wisc. where he eventually retired.

In 1953 Elroy went into the U.S. Air Force. Throughout Elroy's Air Force career, he and his family lived and traveled to many states and countries. Upon his retiring from the Air Force in May of 1974 he and his family took a slow trek in their RV from New Jersey to California where he landed a job in the aerospace industry. Elroy worked for Sperry Rand and Rockwell (The Boeing Company) for a combinded 22 years. This is when Elroy decided that he wanted to have less manager oversite and became an drive/instructor driver for Schneider International trucking which later lead him to become an owner operator of his own company.

Elroy and Rosemary would travel all around the United State with his truck and on occasion they would take their grandchildren with them to share in their travels. After his retirement from truck driving, Elroy would help out his daughter with her company on delivery parts.

Elroy's free time included: playing cards, raising his two favorite dogs, horses, gardening, building items around the home, traveling, conversing with the many special friends he acquired during his military and civilian career.

Survivors include: his children: Candus (John) Stewart, Randolph (Jeannette) Krebsbach, Jerome Krebsbach, Teresa Runyan: Eight grandchildren: Dr. Heather, Jessica & Crystal Stewart, Janelle (Marisa) & William (Melissa) Krebsbach, Jennifer (Tim), Joshua & Audrey (Lucas) Runyan. Four great grandchildren: Kendyl Krebsbach, Emma Woodall, Harley Christensen and Liam Hinton. One sister: Roseanne Roehrich. Four sister-n-laws: Elizabeth Schmitting, Susan Koehler, Delores Blahnik, and Madlyn Bittner. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elroy was preceded in death by his wife (Rosemary), his parents; his brothers: Irwin Krebsbach, Wilmer Krebsbach, Cyril Krebsbach; his sister: Rita Endrie

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Deacon Dennis Bennin officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton. Visitation will be held at the Wieting Family Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and on Sunday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until 1:45 pm. A vigil service will be held at the close of the visitation on Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 24, 2019
