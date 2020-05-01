|
|
Elroy J. Ott
Sheboygan - Elroy J. Ott, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Saint Cloud, WI, on February 12, 1928 to Frank & Marie Ott. Elroy's family moved from their farm to Sheboygan where he attended grade school at St. Peter Claver and graduated from Central High School in 1947. Elroy played basketball in Sheboygan for numerous years. He also served 2 terms in the National Guard. He married the love of his life on April 25, 1953 at St. Peter Claver Church. Elroy and Joyce raised their 6 children in Sheboygan where he worked at Fuller Brush in sales for numerous years before beginning his long-time career passion as an insurance agent with Prudential Insurance for 30 years. He loved working with all his customers and providing the security they needed for their families. Upon retiring in 1989, he enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul and worked at Tidy Car and Trilling Hardware Store.
Elroy dedicated his vacations to his family. In the early years, the family rented a cottage at Crystal Lake and later went on camping trips to various Wisconsin parks. Their favorite camping spot was Long Lake where Elroy loved taking laps across the swimming area. Due to all his customer connections and love of people, his children remembered they could never go anywhere without their dad knowing someone. Elroy freely gave of his time and was always willing to assist family, friends and neighbors. He had a kind and loving heart.
Months after Joyce passed away, Elroy moved to The Shores of Sheboygan Assisted Living where he made numerous friends - both staff and residents were always so kind to him. His children visited him often and he loved making jigsaw puzzles with them. He was also an awesome Sudoku puzzle solver. He was an avid sports fan…the Brewers were his favorite, but the Bucks and Packers were also enjoyed.
Elroy is survived by his children, Thomas (Darlene) Ott of Waldo, Ellen (Allen) Gross of Sheboygan, Nancy Ott of Sheboygan, Monica (Jerry) Fox of Sheboygan, Diane (Thomas) Geydoshek of Sheboygan and Kevin (Kimberly) Ott of Shiocton; nine grandchildren, Brian (Jenny) Gross, Christian Ott, Abigail Ott, Andrew (Alyssa) Fox, Mitchell (Blair) Fox, Brandon Geydoshek, Ryan Geydoshek, Matthew Ott (fiancé Stephanie) and Nicholas Ott; great-grandchild, Sierra Gross and Declan Fox; step-grandchildren, Richard (Nicole) Klemme, Philip (Kristal) Klemme, Dawn (Paul) Rousse; step great-grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Isaac, Jamair, Thomas, Deondre and Jayden and Alizza. Elroy is also survived by his twin brother, Elmer (Virginia) Ott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Edmund, Ervin, Leander and Sylvin, and sisters Loretta (Joe) Mahler and Mary Jane Hemsing.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at the funeral home and burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family hopes to plan a celebration of life gathering at some point in the future.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon in our chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12:00 p.m. by Monday, May 4, 2020.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Shores of Sheboygan Assisted Living and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion to Elroy and their family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or The Shores of Sheboygan Assisted Living in Elroy's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020