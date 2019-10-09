Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Voigt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Voigt


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Voigt Obituary
Elsie M. Voigt

Kiel - Elsie M. Voigt, age 92, of Kiel, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Willowpark Place in New Holstein where she was a resident since February of 2017.

Elsie was born on April 22, 1927, daughter of the late Julius and Margaret (Hafemann) Peichl. She attended Prange School and Sheboygan Vocational School. On December 1, 1945 she was married to Lester E. Voigt by Rev. Worthman at St. Peter's UCC, Kiel. They celebrated 50 years together in 1995. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1998. Elsie was a member of St. Peter's UCC and the Women's Guild in Kiel.

She is survived by her three sons: Robert (Jane) of Kiel; Charles (Polly) of Chilton; and Jack (Terri) of Green Oaks, IL: her grandchildren: Carolyn (Brian) Esswein, Jacqueline (Ernie) Dieball, Stacey Lisowe, Michael (Hope) Voigt, Holly (Jorge) Colin, Jacob (Bianca)Voigt, Shane Voigt, Sarah (Edward) Hall and her great-grandchildren: Taylor and Parker Esswein, Dean Dieball, Caleb Lisowe, Amelia, Victoria and Adela Voigt, Elsie, Emelyn, Eviana and Elicia Colin and Arlo Hall. She is further survived by her sister, Marie Mulder, sister-in-law, Helen Peichl and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents: Julius and Margaret Peichl; her husband: Lester Voigt; her brother: Arthur Peichl; nephew: John Peichl; brother-in-law: Leo Mulder.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation and fellowship on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel). A Time of Sharing will follow at 12:00pm. Burial in the Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in Elsie's name for St. Peter's United Church of Christ - Women's Guild and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

A special thank you to the staff, caretakers and residents at Willowpark Place in New Holstein who were so kind to mom over the last two and a half years. Also a special thank you to the staff from Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice who kept mom comfortable in her final days.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now