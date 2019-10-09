|
Elsie M. Voigt
Kiel - Elsie M. Voigt, age 92, of Kiel, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Willowpark Place in New Holstein where she was a resident since February of 2017.
Elsie was born on April 22, 1927, daughter of the late Julius and Margaret (Hafemann) Peichl. She attended Prange School and Sheboygan Vocational School. On December 1, 1945 she was married to Lester E. Voigt by Rev. Worthman at St. Peter's UCC, Kiel. They celebrated 50 years together in 1995. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1998. Elsie was a member of St. Peter's UCC and the Women's Guild in Kiel.
She is survived by her three sons: Robert (Jane) of Kiel; Charles (Polly) of Chilton; and Jack (Terri) of Green Oaks, IL: her grandchildren: Carolyn (Brian) Esswein, Jacqueline (Ernie) Dieball, Stacey Lisowe, Michael (Hope) Voigt, Holly (Jorge) Colin, Jacob (Bianca)Voigt, Shane Voigt, Sarah (Edward) Hall and her great-grandchildren: Taylor and Parker Esswein, Dean Dieball, Caleb Lisowe, Amelia, Victoria and Adela Voigt, Elsie, Emelyn, Eviana and Elicia Colin and Arlo Hall. She is further survived by her sister, Marie Mulder, sister-in-law, Helen Peichl and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents: Julius and Margaret Peichl; her husband: Lester Voigt; her brother: Arthur Peichl; nephew: John Peichl; brother-in-law: Leo Mulder.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation and fellowship on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel). A Time of Sharing will follow at 12:00pm. Burial in the Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in Elsie's name for St. Peter's United Church of Christ - Women's Guild and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
A special thank you to the staff, caretakers and residents at Willowpark Place in New Holstein who were so kind to mom over the last two and a half years. Also a special thank you to the staff from Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice who kept mom comfortable in her final days.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019