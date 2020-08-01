Elverta M. Reinemann
Howards Grove - Elverta M. Reinemann, age 82, of Howards Grove, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.
On July 15, 1938, she was born in the Town of Meme to the late Herbert and Hildegard (Christel) Henschel. She attended local schools and graduated from Kiel High School. On November 24, 1962, Elverta married Wayne Reinemann at St. James UCC in Spring Valley. Wayne preceded her in death on June 10, 2012. Elverta took pride in being a homemaker and raising their four children. She was a member of Immanuel UCC.
Elverta enjoyed spending time with family, especially caring for her grandchildren and attending their activities. Elverta took great pride in her children's and grandchildren's many accomplishments. She also liked tending to her gardens and flowers, making puzzles, traveling, camping, fishing, playing games, and volunteering at Immanuel UCC and many other organizations.
She is survived by her four children Jeffrey (Tammy) Reinemann of Beaverton, OR, Dean (Lori) Reinemann of Howards Grove, Beth (Mike) Splittgerber of Howards Grove, and Nathan (LeeAnn) Reinemann of Green Bay; grandchildren, Steven Drangsholt, Danielle (Christopher) Benjamin, Alex Reinemann, Amber and Ashley Reinemann, Paige and Ryan Splittgerber, Noah, Asher, and Emma Reinemann; great-grandchildren, Judah Drangsholt and Samuel Benjamin; a brother Vernon (Jean) Henschel; sisters-in-law Shirley Henschel, LouAnn Reinemann and a brother-in-law Lyle (Carol) Reinemann. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband Wayne, Elverta was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Henschel; sister Marilyn (Marvin) Gosse and a brother-in-law Eugene Reinemann.
An outside Memorial Service for Elverta will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Immanuel UCC, W3694 CTH FF in Plymouth, with Rev. Laura Yurs officiating. An outside drive through visitation will be available from 2 PM until 3 PM and an outside walk through visitation from 3 PM until 5 PM. The family asks that you please wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. The service is open to those who feel comfortable attending. Elverta will be inurned next to Wayne at the Immanuel UCC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund at Immanuel UCC has been established in Elverta's name.
Elverta's family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Luke's Medical Center for their care and attention.
